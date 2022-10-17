General Staff: Russia has lost 58,150 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Sept. 28. that Russia had also lost 2,312 tanks, 4,889 armored fighting vehicles, 3,742 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,331 artillery systems, 331 multiple launch rocket systems, 175 air defense systems, 262 airplanes, 224 helicopters, 989 drones, and 15 boats.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Sept. 28, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.