General Staff: Russia has lost 55,110 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
September 21, 2022 10:09 am
Russia had also lost 2,227 tanks, 4,748 armored fighting vehicles, 3,610 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,340 artillery systems, 318 multiple launch rocket systems, 168 air defense systems, 253 airplanes, 217 helicopters, 932 drones, and 15 boats, Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Sept. 21.
