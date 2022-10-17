General Staff: Russia has lost 55,110 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

Russia had also lost 2,227 tanks, 4,748 armored fighting vehicles, 3,610 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,340 artillery systems, 318 multiple launch rocket systems, 168 air defense systems, 253 airplanes, 217 helicopters, 932 drones, and 15 boats, Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Sept. 21.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Sept. 21, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



