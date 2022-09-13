General Staff: Russia has lost 53,300 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24.
September 13, 2022 9:41 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Sept. 13 that Russia had also lost 2,175 tanks, 4,662 armored fighting vehicles, 3,466 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,279 artillery systems, 311 multiple launch rocket systems, 163 air defense systems, 244 airplanes, 213 helicopters, 901 drones, and 15 boats.
