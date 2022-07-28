Foreign Ministry: Russia's accusations about Kyiv's reluctance to negotiate aimed at disrupting Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the south
This item is part of our running news digest
July 28, 2022 12:02 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko told the Irish Times that the accusations made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and other Russian officials are aimed at creating an impression that it is Ukraine that is not willing to negotiate. Nikolenko added that Russia is trying to buy more time to illegally annex the Ukrainian territories currently occupied by Moscow.