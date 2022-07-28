Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalForeign Ministry: Russia's accusations about Kyiv's reluctance to negotiate aimed at disrupting Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the south

July 28, 2022 12:02 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko told the Irish Times that the accusations made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and other Russian officials are aimed at creating an impression that it is Ukraine that is not willing to negotiate. Nikolenko added that Russia is trying to buy more time to illegally annex the Ukrainian territories currently occupied by Moscow.

