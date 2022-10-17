Forbes Russia cited sources close to Russia's Presidential Administration. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the mobilization of conscripts for the war against Ukraine on Sept. 21. In early September Russia’s state statistics agency estimated that 419,000 people had left Russia since Jan. 1 - a figure that reflects massive emigration since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. This is double the number of Russians who emigrated in the same period in 2021.