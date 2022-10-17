Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalForbes Russia: 700,000 people have left Russia since mobilization began.

This item is part of our running news digest

October 4, 2022 6:10 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Forbes Russia cited sources close to Russia's Presidential Administration. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the mobilization of conscripts for the war against Ukraine on Sept. 21. In early September Russia’s state statistics agency estimated that 419,000 people had left Russia since Jan. 1 - a figure that reflects massive emigration since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. This is double the number of Russians who emigrated in the same period in 2021.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok