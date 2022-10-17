Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalFinland to introduce entry visa restrictions for Russians.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 23, 2022 9:20 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The decision was made on Sept. 23 by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and the country's government. The move is a response to the mobilization and annexation of Ukrainian territories announced by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. It seeks to prevent "serious damage to Finland's international position.”

