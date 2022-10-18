Users on social networks shared videos showing explosions in the sky over the towns of Brovary and Boryspil, as well as the village of Sofiiska Borshchahivka in Kyiv Oblast. Boryspil Mayor Volodymyr Borysenko and Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko said that air defense was hitting targets in their towns. These reports follow a massive Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones early on Oct. 17.