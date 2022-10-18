Explosions heard in Brovary, Boryspil, Sofiiska Borshchahivka.
This item is part of our running news digest
October 17, 2022 8:57 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Users on social networks shared videos showing explosions in the sky over the towns of Brovary and Boryspil, as well as the village of Sofiiska Borshchahivka in Kyiv Oblast. Boryspil Mayor Volodymyr Borysenko and Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko said that air defense was hitting targets in their towns. These reports follow a massive Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones early on Oct. 17.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.