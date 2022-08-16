Russian state-controlled media TASS reported that the railway line between the Azovske and Rozizd stations was damaged following the reported detonation of ammunition at a depot in the village of Maiske. Sergey Aksyonov, a Russian-installed proxy in the occupied Crimea, said that the trains going to Crimea from Russia’s mainland will complete the route in the area of Feodosiya, at the Vladyslavivka station.