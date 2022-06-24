Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalEx-President Poroshenko leaves Ukraine on 3rd try.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 30, 2022 12:16 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Petro Poroshenko crossed the border into Poland on May 30 after having been barred from crossing the first two times. Poroshenko's allies have accused the authorities of unfair treatment of the former president, who is President Volodymyr Zelensky's political opponent. Poroshenko said he was leaving the country to attend a European People's Party summit in Rotterdam and appealed to President Volodymyr Zelensky to let him cross the border. The former president was charged with treason in January in a case he and his supporters reject as politically motivated.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok