Petro Poroshenko crossed the border into Poland on May 30 after having been barred from crossing the first two times. Poroshenko's allies have accused the authorities of unfair treatment of the former president, who is President Volodymyr Zelensky's political opponent. Poroshenko said he was leaving the country to attend a European People's Party summit in Rotterdam and appealed to President Volodymyr Zelensky to let him cross the border. The former president was charged with treason in January in a case he and his supporters reject as politically motivated.