Eugene Czolij: UN members must help enforce ICJ decision regarding Russia
On 26 February 2022, Ukraine instituted proceedings against the Russian Federation before the International Court of Justice in The Hague and requested that certain provisional measures be rendered to protect the rights of Ukraine in view of the all-out brutal and unprovoked military invasion of Ukraine launched by Russia two days earlier.
The International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court, was established in 1945 by the Charter of the United Nations and is the main judicial organ of the UN.
On 16 March 2022, the International Court of Justice rendered the following Order regarding the provisional measures requested by Ukraine:
“(1) The Russian Federation shall immediately suspend the military operations that it commenced on 24 February 2022 in the territory of Ukraine;
- The Russian Federation shall ensure that any military or irregular armed units which
may be directed or supported by it, as well as any organizations and persons which
may be subject to its control or direction, take no steps in furtherance of the military
operations referred to in point (1) above; [!em!/]