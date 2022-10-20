Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, October 20, 2022

EU reportedly approves sanctions against Iran for selling drones to Russia

October 20, 2022 2:24 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The European Union countries have decided to freeze the assets of three Iranian individuals and one entity responsible for kamikaze drone deliveries to Russia, the Czech Presidency of the European Union Council reported on Oct. 20. According to it, sanctions will come into force after publication in the EU Official Journal "this afternoon."

The EU reportedly plans to extend sanctions to four more entities that were already included in a previous sanctions list.

According to Interfax Ukraine, the sanctions list includes Shahed Aviation Industries, manufacturers of the kamikaze drones of the same name. The U.S. has also warned about implementing sanctions against "all involved" in supplying Russia with Iranian-made kamikaze drones.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok