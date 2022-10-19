Media: EU to introduce new sanctions on Iran for joining Russia's war against Ukraine

The European Council will introduce a motion on sanctions on three high-ranking Iranian military officials as well as on Shahed Aviation Industries, manufacturers of the kamikaze drones of the same name, an unnamed European diplomat told Interfax Ukraine.



Cheap Iranian drones have been used by Russia more frequently to target civilian areas and critical infrastructure in Ukraine in the past weeks, as Russia's stocks of expensive long-range missiles begin to run low.



Recently, Iran has also agreed to supply ballistic missiles to Russia, according to the Washington Post.



On Oct. 18, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a proposal to cut diplomatic ties with Iran, which Ukraine now considers an official party to Russia's war against Ukraine.

