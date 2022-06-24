Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalDespite constant heavy shelling, Sievierodonetsk still accessible

May 26, 2022 1:53 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Oleksandr Striuk, head of the Sievierodonetsk city military administration, said despite Russia's constant attacks, the city is not besieged and has enough Ukrainian troops to hold back Russian forces. Striuk said power and communications systems are down and while the roads remain dangerous, "you can get to the city." He also said there were casualties due to Russia’s attacks on May 25, including two volunteers who died while evacuating.

