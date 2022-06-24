Despite constant heavy shelling, Sievierodonetsk still accessible
This item is part of our running news digest
May 26, 2022 1:53 am
Oleksandr Striuk, head of the Sievierodonetsk city military administration, said despite Russia's constant attacks, the city is not besieged and has enough Ukrainian troops to hold back Russian forces. Striuk said power and communications systems are down and while the roads remain dangerous, "you can get to the city." He also said there were casualties due to Russia’s attacks on May 25, including two volunteers who died while evacuating.