Deputy PM: Ukraine wants ‘political clarity’ from EU leaders by end of this year on joining the bloс.
August 21, 2022 11:45 pm
Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister for European integration, said that the country had fulfilled 70% of its EU accession obligations. “We need to understand how long and difficult our path to EU membership will be,” Stefanishyna said. The EU granted Ukraine candidate status on June 23, the first step on its path towards full-fledged membership