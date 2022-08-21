Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, August 21, 2022

externalDeputy PM: Ukraine wants ‘political clarity’ from EU leaders by end of this year on joining the bloс.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 21, 2022 11:45 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:
Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister for European integration, said that the country had fulfilled 70% of its EU accession obligations. “We need to understand how long and difficult our path to EU membership will be,” Stefanishyna said. The EU granted Ukraine candidate status on June 23, the first step on its path towards full-fledged membership






externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok