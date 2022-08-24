Death toll in Russian attacks on Chaplyne, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, rises to 22
This item is part of our running news digest
August 24, 2022 11:59 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
President Volodymyr Zelensky did not specify the number of those killed in Russia’s missile attack on the train station in the village of Chaplyne but said that 22 people were killed in the village on Aug. 24, including an 11-year-old child. Zelensky earlier reported that 15 people were killed by Russia's strike on the rail station. The rescue operation is ongoing, Zelensky said.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.Support Us