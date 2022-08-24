Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalDeath toll in Russian attacks on Chaplyne, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, rises to 22

This item is part of our running news digest

August 24, 2022 11:59 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky did not specify the number of those killed in Russia’s missile attack on the train station in the village of Chaplyne but said that 22 people were killed in the village on Aug. 24, including an 11-year-old child. Zelensky earlier reported that 15 people were killed by Russia's strike on the rail station. The rescue operation is ongoing, Zelensky said.

