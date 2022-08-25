Death toll in Russian missile attack on Chaplyne in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast rises to 25.
August 25, 2022 10:45 am
Russia hit a passenger train and residential area in the town of Chaplyne, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on Aug. 24. Four train cars caught fire as a result. According to the Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko, two of the killed were children.
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence.