Court sentences Russian collaborator to 16 years in jail.
September 5, 2022 1:41 pm
He has given Russia information on the deployment of Ukrainian troops and the locations of infrastructure facilities in Chernihiv and Cherhnivtsi oblasts, the Prosecutor General's Office and the Security Service of Ukraine said. His accomplice was sentenced to 10 years in jail.
