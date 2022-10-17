The U.S. administration is weighing a complete ban on Russian aluminum, which was not included in earlier sanction packages over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. According to the report, the White House is eyeing three options: an outright ban, increasing tariffs to levels so punitive they would impose an effective ban, or sanctioning the company that produces the nation’s metal. In September, Reuters reported that the U.S. and EU had increased Russian aluminum and nickel imports since Feb. 24, with the total value of imports amounting to $1.9 billion in the period.