Bloomberg: 5 Turkish banks adopt Russian payment system
August 6, 2022 8:12 pm
Following his recent meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said “there are serious developments regarding the work that Turkish banks are doing on Russia’s Mir payment system," Bloomberg reported citing Anadolu Agency. According to Bloomberg, Erdogan said Turkish and Russian central bank governors also met during the visit and that payment in Russian rubles will be a “source of financial support for both Russia and Turkey.”