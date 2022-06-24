Azov: 'Bombs falling every 10 minutes' in Mariupol.
This item is part of our running news digest
March 21, 2022 6:06 pm
Azov regiment Captain Svyatoslav Palamar told CNN that the besieged port city continues to suffer heavy bombardment. Mariupol has been encircled by Russian troops since early March. Some 300,000 residents are still trapped in the city, cut off from electricity, water, gas, mobile network, food and medicine supplies. On March 21, Ukraine rejected the Russian deadline for Mariupol authorities to surrender.