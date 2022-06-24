Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
March 21, 2022 6:06 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Azov regiment Captain Svyatoslav Palamar told CNN that the besieged port city continues to suffer heavy bombardment. Mariupol has been encircled by Russian troops since early March. Some 300,000 residents are still trapped in the city, cut off from electricity, water, gas, mobile network, food and medicine supplies. On March 21, Ukraine rejected the Russian deadline for Mariupol authorities to surrender.

