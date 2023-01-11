Ambassador to Turkey denies reports about Ankara's supplies of cluster munitions to Ukraine

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Turkey, Vasyl Bodnar, has denied reports about Turkey’s alleged delivery of cluster munitions to Ukraine and called it “nothing more than gossip.”

Bodnar told the Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency on Jan. 11 that such claims are made in an attempt to damage Ukraine-Turkish relations, as well as the international image of these two countries. According to Bodnar, the reports could be part of a Russian propaganda campaign targeting Ukraine and Turkey.

The diplomat also noted that international law prohibits the use of cluster munitions, and that Ukraine adheres to international law.

Earlier on Jan. 11, U.S. news publication Foreign Policy reported, citing unnamed current and former U.S. and European officials familiar with the matter, that Turkey began sending artillery-fired cluster munitions to Ukraine in late 2022.