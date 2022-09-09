The U.S.-supplied NASAMS and German IRIS-T air defense systems can even shoot down Iskander missiles, Ukrainian air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said in an interview with RBK Ukraine. Ukraine's existing air defense architecture works well at shooting down Kalibr, Kh-101, and Kh-555 cruise missiles, but is not able to effectively counter Kh-22, Kh-31, Onyx, and Iskander systems, he said.