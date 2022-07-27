Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers offered Eurobond holders of state road agency Ukravtodor and electricity grid operator Ukrenergo to defer interest payments until the end of 2024. The total bond value of the two companies is $1.5 billion. “Currently, the state is collecting all available resources for priority needs: financing the army, preparing for the heating season, paying pensions, and rebuilding critical infrastructure,” Shmyhal said.