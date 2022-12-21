Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
UN to allocate extra $20 million to aid Ukraine's public organizations, volunteer groups

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 21, 2022 5:53 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United Nations has announced an additional $20 million in funding from the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund (UHF) to support over 300 civil society organizations, community-based organizations, and volunteer groups in Ukraine.

Denise Brown, the UHF coordinator for Ukraine, emphasized the crucial role these groups have played in providing vital assistance to millions of people affected by Russia’s war, including supplying necessities such as water, food, medicine, and shelter.

“These groups have always been the backbone of the humanitarian response in Ukraine and even more since the war started in late February,” she said.

“The work they are doing is impressive. However, 10 months later, their resources are being exhausted, and they need support to sustain their vital assistance to the people of Ukraine,” she said.

The new funding brings the total amount allocated by the UN for life-saving operations in Ukraine to over $252 million since Feb. 24.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
