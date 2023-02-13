Ukrtelecom creates free Wi-Fi zones in several Ukrainian cities

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian telecommunications company Ukrtelecom has launched free Wi-Fi zones in the cities of Kyiv, Dnipro, Lviv, Odesa, and Kharkiv.

Ukrtelecom said on Feb. 13 that there are around 700 public Wi-Fi zones under the network name UKRTELECOM_FREE, which can be located on a map.

Residents now have access to free internet in the event of a temporary power outage. Access to the free Wi-Fi network is available for 2 to 4 hours.

Russia's ongoing attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure have heavily impacted all five cities.

Following the Nov. 23 missile attacks across Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities also set up 4,000 "invincibility centers" across the country where residents can warm up, charge their phones, and connect to the internet.

Ukraine intends to triple the number of “invincibility centers” across the country, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said during the Cabinet of Ministry meeting on Dec. 20.