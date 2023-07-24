Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukrhydroenergo: Water at Dnipro hydroelectric plant drops to critical level

by Martin Fornusek July 24, 2023 5:46 PM 2 min read
The Dnipro hydroelectric power plant after the Dnipro River's water level dropped following the Kakhovka dam breach, July 9, 2023. (Photo credit: Elena Tita/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Water at the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant has dropped to a critical level, threatening the station's full operational capacity, the state-owned energy company Ukrhydroenergo reported on July 24.

The water level is now at 12.05 meters, while the plant requires 12-12.5 meters for full functioning, Ukrhydroenergo wrote on Telegram.

The company is now searching for feasible solutions to ensure that the plant can operate at full capacity.

After Russian forces destroyed the occupied Kakhovka power station and the adjacent dam on June 6, the Dnipro River upstream from the dam experienced significant drops in water levels.

This affected not only the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant in the city of Zaporizhzhia but also the Kakhovka Reservoir, which is a crucial water source for southern Ukraine and for the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The breach further caused massive flooding and a large-scale humanitarian and environmental catastrophe in the southern regions of the country.

As Ukrhydroenergo noted, the reconstruction of the Kakhovka dam can be carried out only after a proper examination of the damage caused by the Russian sabotage.

The company added that preparations for a "difficult period" in the following fall and winter are underway.

Locals near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant brace for potential disaster: ‘It would be the end of us’
Editor’s note: For this story, the Kyiv Independent talked to residents who live in Russian-occupied settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. For their safety, we have changed their names. From the rooftop of his home, Anton can easily see the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest nuclear plant…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.