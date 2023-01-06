Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

PM: Ukrainians should be prepared for more emergency power shutoffs

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 6, 2023 4:37 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Jan. 6 that Russia is preparing new missile attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, and losses of power are expected.

The unseasonably warm weather during the New Year holiday week helped reduce consumption, which kept blackouts to a minimum. However, temperatures are falling and consumption is growing again, which will lead to shortages and scheduled rationing.

Since October, Russia has continuously bombarded Ukraine's energy infrastructure with missiles and single-use drones, damaging just about every power plant in the country, leading to rationing and scheduled, as well as emergency blackouts.

Missiles struck Kyiv on New Year's Eve and launched drone strikes overnight on parts of the country continued over the rest of the holiday weekend.

Russia ends the year by killing, wounding, displacing civilians
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.