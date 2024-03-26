Skip to content
Author Serhiy Zhadan to enlist in National Guard

by Sonya Bandouil March 26, 2024 3:11 AM 1 min read
Poet and novelist Serhiy Zhadan signs a book at a literary event in the heavily-shelled city of Kherson on Nov. 7, 2023. (Asami Terajima/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Writer and musician Serhiy Zhadan announced his plan to join the "Charter" brigade of Ukraine's National Guard in a live broadcast on March 25.

Zhadan is a renowned poet and novelist as well as the frontman of Kharkiv-based ska band Zhadan and The Dogs. He is also a political activist and humanitarian volunteer.

Zhadan shared his plans to enlist during a livestream discussion with journalists in the Serebrianka forest.

"It seems to me that today there are no writers or non-writers, musicians or non-musicians — there are citizens of Ukraine who feel responsible for their country," he said.

"The army, in principle, equalizes everyone."

Zhadan previously worked as a volunteer, helping to transfer aid to the Ukrainian military. He also actively participated in and supported Ukraine's Orange and EuroMaidan revolutions.

Winner of the 2022 Peace Prize of the German Book Trade, since 2014 Zhadan has written many novels, poems, and essays reflecting on themes surrounding the war.

Zhadan's announcement comes as the government hopes to ramp up mobilization in 2024, aiming to recruit 450,000-500,000 new conscripts.

3:56 AM

Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on March 25, firing five times and causing at least 11 explosions. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.
