Ukrainian troops arrive in Germany for training on Marder infantry fighting vehicle

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 27, 2023 11:48 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian soldiers have arrived in Germany to train to operate the Marder infrantry fighting vehicle, according to German press agency dpa, cited by Deutsche Welle on Jan. 27.

Training is expected to begin in the near future, with the vehicles to enter service in late winter.

In service since the 1970s but having routinely undergone modernization, the Marder has a strong reputation for its reliability, firepower, and protection.

Berlin promised to deliver 40 of the German-built Marders to Ukraine on Jan. 6, the same day that the Biden administration pledged 50 (later expanded to 100) of the U.S. equivalent, the Bradley.

The announcement of Marder and Bradley infrantry fighting vehicles proved to be the beginning of a significant new wave of coordinated military aid to Ukraine, which culminated in the announcement of British Challenger 2, German-built Leopard 2, and U.S

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
