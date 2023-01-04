Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukrainian Orthodox Church to hold historic Christmas celebration in Kyiv Pechersk Lavra on Jan. 7

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 4, 2023 10:56 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church will conduct a historic Christmas celebration in the previously Moscow Patriarchate-controlled Kyiv Pechersk Lavra on Jan. 7.

The Russian-controlled church’s lease on a part of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra — called the Upper Lavra — expired on Jan. 1, paving way for the Ukrainian Orthodox Church celebration.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) has been in hot water since Ukraine conducted nationwide raids on religious sites that belong to the Russian-controlled church – during which authorities say they have found Russian passports, anti-Ukrainian propaganda, and a stolen collection of icons.

Searches have also taken place at the Moscow Patriarchate-controlled Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.

Despite the UOC-MP's official statement declaring “independence” from the Russian Orthodox Church in May and “condemning the war,” the church’s agenda remains intertwined with its Moscow overlords, and they officially remain subordinated to the Russian church in the hierarchy of the Orthodox world.

On Dec. 1, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the start of a procedure to ban activities of the Moscow Patriarchate in Ukraine. On Dec. 11, Zelensky signed a decree imposing sanctions on seven leaders of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.

On Dec. 2, the Ukrainian government registered a legal entity to manage the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra on behalf of the independent Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

Currently, the legal entity does not control any buildings of the Lavra. Still, its registration triggered speculation that a part or all of the monastery may be transferred to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

9 months into the war, Moscow-backed churches in Ukraine get in trouble
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.