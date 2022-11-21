Ukrainian military: Russia to produce Iranian drones

This audio is created with AI assistance

Yurii Ihnat, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, said on air on Nov. 20 that Iran is transferring the blueprints for its drones to Russia in an effort to avoid sanctions for selling the drones directly, although it may take some time before Russia is able to start production.

The Washington Post reported earlier, citing new intelligence seen by the U.S. and other Western security agencies, that Iran and Russia had "quietly" reached an agreement to begin assembling "hundreds of unmanned weaponized aircraft" on Russian territory. Russia has been using Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones against Ukraine since September,

When asked whether there is still a possibility of Iran transferring missiles to Russia, Ihnat suggested that due to "certain diplomatic factors", this process could slow down, but it is "worth preparing for everything."