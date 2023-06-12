Ukrainian military confirms liberation of Storozheve, Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Armed Forces have liberated the village of Storozheve three kilometers south of Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast, the Tavriisk defense forces' press center reported on June 12.

A day before, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote about the settlement's liberation, citing Ukrainian and Russian sources.

Storozheve was recaptured by Ukraine's 35th Separate Marine Infantry Brigade, according to the press center.

On June 11, the Ukrainian military reported liberating the settlements of Blahodatne, Neskuchne, and Makarivka in eastern Donetsk Oblast.

Ukraine's forces have also advanced 300 to 1,500 meters in the country's south, according to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar.

The reports about Ukraine's gains came shortly after President Volodymyr Zelensky said the much-anticipated counteroffensive against Russian forces was already ongoing.

According to the ISW, Russia is downplaying recent Ukrainian advances in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, referring to them as capturing "grey zones."