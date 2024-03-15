Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Russian elections, Ukraine's military intelligence, Vladimir Putin
Edit post

Ukrainian intelligence 'hacking Russian online voting systems'

by Chris York March 15, 2024 4:39 PM 2 min read
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin exits a voting booth during the March 2018 presidential election. (Photo by Kyodo News Stills via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) said it is hacking online voting systems in Russia as the first day of the country's presidential election got underway on March 15.

A source in the agency confirmed to the Kyiv Independent it was currently making attempts to disrupt the vote, adding: "There are no elections or democracy there anyway."

Russia began three days of voting on March 15 in a pseudo-democratic presidential election that is expected to grant Vladimir Putin six more years in power.

The Russian president is up against three other contenders who all stand no realistic chance of winning, as the Kremlin has already gone to great lengths to make sure any viable rivals could not stand.

Potential contenders such as Boris Nadezhdin have been disqualified from the vote or, in the case of Alexei Navalny, imprisoned before dying while in detention.

Earlier on March 15, European Council President Charles Michel mocked Putin and "congratulated" him on his "landslide victory."

"Would like to congratulate Vladimir Putin on his landslide victory in the elections starting today," Michel wrote on X.

"No opposition. No freedom. No choice."

In 2020, Russia held a rigged vote to allow constitutional amendments that paved the way for Putin to run for two more terms after his current run expires this year.

The move effectively made him a dictator for life, as the 71-year-old is now able to serve for another 12 years.

Freedom House, a nonprofit advocating for international democracy, gave Russia a 0 out of 4 score in its 2023 report card on political freedoms in the country.

"Russia has never experienced a democratic transfer of power between rival groups," said Freedom House.

VSquare: Kremlin leaks, secret files reveal how Putin pre-rigged his reelection
Editor’s note: This investigation, based on leaks obtained by Delfi Estonia and compiled for a joint investigation with VSquare and Frontstory.pl, Expressen, Meduza and iStories, Paper Trail Media, Der Spiegel and ZDF, Der Standard, and Tamedia publications, has been republished by the Kyiv Independ…
The Kyiv IndependentMattias Carlsson
Author: Chris York
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:30 PM

Russia recruits more foreign mercenaries to fight in war, Ukraine says.

Russia increasingly involves foreign mercenaries from countries with a "difficult economic situation" in the all-out war in Ukraine, Petro Yatsenko, a spokesperson of Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, said on March 15 during the press conference in Kyiv.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:02 PM

Ukraine retrieves bodies of 100 fallen soldiers.

Ukraine has repatriated the bodies of 100 soldiers who died fighting against Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of the Prisoners of War reported on March 15.
10:36 AM

Yermak: Ukrainian, Hungarian officials to meet next week.

Representatives of the Ukrainian and Hungarian governments will hold a bilateral meeting next week, Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, said on March 14 following a call with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.