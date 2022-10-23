Ukrainian forces down 16 kamikaze drones overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Air Force reported on Oct. 23 that 14 Iranian-made "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones were shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast overnight. Two more kamikaze drones were destroyed in Ukraine's eastern and northern regions.

Russia has previously used Iranian-made kamikaze drones to attack other areas across Ukraine, including Kyiv on Oct. 17, where their attack killed five people.

Iran, however, continues to deny that it supplies Russia with drones, with its Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian claiming that Tehran "had never sent and will never send" any weapons to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine.

