Ukrainian forces down 10 drones over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Air Force carried out 10 strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian troops and equipment and intercepted 10 drones of various types, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported.

According to the General Staff, they included five Shahed-136/131, one Orlan-10, one Kub, one Lancet, and two Zala drones.

Ukraine’s rocket and artillery forces hit five more concentrations of Russian troops and equipment, three warehouses with ammunition, fuel, and lubricants, one air defense system, and five other important Russian sites, according to the General Staff.

Russian troops are reportedly concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian troops repelled around 50 Russian attacks in those directions, according to the military.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia has launched eight missiles, 49 airstrikes, and 82 MLRS attacks against Ukraine.