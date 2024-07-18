Skip to content
News Feed, Crimea, occupied Crimea, Russian Navy, SBU, Ukrainian naval drones, War
Ukrainian aerial, naval drones attack Russian base in Crimea, source says

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 18, 2024 2:29 PM 2 min read
A screenshot of a video of an attack on a Russian coastal defense base in Crimea on July 18, 2024, shared by a source in the intelligence services.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Ukrainian Armed Forces were responsible for a drone attack that successfully targeted a Russian coastal defense base in Crimea overnight, a source in the intelligence services told the Kyiv Independent on July 18.

Russian forces attacked the base on Bay Donuzlav, around 90 kilometers (56 miles) north of Sevastopol, while Russian naval forces conducted a training exercise.

"Thanks to SBU drones, these exercises became a failure, because the Russians were unable to protect even their base, not to mention the water area of ​​the lake," the source told the Kyiv Independent.

The attack used aerial and naval drones to strike the base, damaging the headquarters and its control point, a warehouse of ammunition and equipment, an electrical substation, and enemy firing positions, the source said.

The attack is a reminder that Crimea is "turning into a trap for the Russians," the source said.

Early on July 18, Russian occupation authorities claimed that the port city of Sevastopol came under attack by a naval drone. The Crimean Wind Telegram channel shared a video that purported to show defenses firing toward the sea against the drone.

Successful Ukrainian strikes on occupied Crimea have forced Moscow to pull out much of its naval forces from the peninsula, with the last patrol ship from Russia's Black Sea Fleet withdrawn from Crimea on July 15.

Ukraine confirms withdrawal from Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from the village of Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast, Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson of the Khortytsia group of forces, told Interfax Ukraine on July 18.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
3:15 PM

Compassion alone 'will not protect Ukraine,' Danish PM says.

Ukraine's partners must continue to deliver support and scale up their own military capabilities, as compassion "will not protect Ukraine," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at the European Political Community Summit on July 18, attended by a Kyiv Independent reporter.
2:34 PM
When Russia attacks, they come: Ukraine's first responders.

Rescuers of the Mobile Rescue Center of the State Emergency Service come to the sites of aerial attacks to sort through the most difficult rubble in search of living and dead people. We followed them to understand what it takes to be a first responder in wartime Ukraine.
12:17 PM

Zelensky arrives in UK, meets Zaluzhnyi.

President Volodymyr Zelensky landed in the U.K. on July 18, where immediately met Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's former commander-in-chief and recently-appointed ambassador to the U.K.
5:06 PM  (Updated: )

Germany to halve Ukraine military aid, Reuters reports.

The move comes amid increasing concern that a Donald Trump victory in the upcoming U.S. presidential election will see a dramatic cut in Washington's support for Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression.
