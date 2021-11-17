Ukrainian city starts anonymous Covid-19 vaccination for fake certificate holders

This audio is created with AI assistance

(kyivcity.gov.ua)

A hospital in Uzhhorod, a regional capital in western Ukraine, opened a vaccination center where people can get a shot without the need to provide passport details. Patients still have to sign a consent form but are allowed to use fake names.

Local authorities believe this will encourage people who got fake certificates but later changed their mind, as well as people with religious or family objections, to get vaccinated.

Ukraine has a booming market of fraudulent vaccination certificates. As of late October, the police have opened more than 800 criminal probes into such forgeries.