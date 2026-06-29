Ukrainian brigade commander reportedly found dead, authorities say

The commander of Ukraine's 154th Separate Mechanized Brigade, Colonel Volodymyr Kononnikov, was found dead on June 28, Ukrainian military and law enforcement authorities said.

Ukraine's Operational Command South announced Kononnikov's death earlier in the day, saying the circumstances were under investigation.

"On Sunday, June 28, the commander of the 154th Separate Mechanized Brigade, Colonel Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Kononnikov, was found dead. The circumstances of the officer's death are being investigated," the command said in a statement.

"Colonel Volodymyr Kononnikov was an officer devoted to Ukraine and the military, a responsible commander who cared about the personnel and needs of his unit," the statement said, adding that the command staff and personnel expressed their condolences to his family and friends.

Zaporizhzhia regional police later reported that a commander of a military unit had been found dead with a gunshot wound, without naming Konnikov specifically. Authorities did not disclose the circumstances surrounding the death or identify a suspected cause.

Investigators have opened a criminal case under Article 115 of Ukraine's Criminal Code, which covers intentional homicide.

"Police are establishing the circumstances surrounding the death of the military officer," the Zaporizhzhia regional police said in a statement. "The commander of one of the military units was found dead with a gunshot wound."

The investigation is being conducted by police under the procedural supervision of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Defense of the Eastern Region.

Authorities have not released additional details.