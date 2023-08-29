Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukrainian authorities: Russia preparing new wave of mobilization in occupied Crimea

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 29, 2023 3:07 PM 2 min read
Reservists drafted during Russia's "partial" mobilization for its full-scale war against Ukraine attend a departure ceremony in Sevastopol, Russian-occupied Crimea, on Sept. 27, 2022. (STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Moscow-installed illegal occupation government in Crimea is preparing a new wave of mobilization of locals to the Russian army, reported the Mission of Ukraine’s President in Crimea.

The occupation authorities are installing mobilization points in Crimean cities, with one already active in central Alushta, according to the Aug. 28 report.

Meanwhile, the Russian military enlistment office in Sevastopol is briefing its employees on handing out summonses to residents in coordination with police or Rosgvardia, the Mission wrote.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, Russia plans to mobilize up to 30,000 people and call up 10,000 previously conscripted soldiers in Crimea.

Russian instructors also reportedly conduct military training in Crimea based on their “experience" in fighting against Ukrainian forces, teaching locals field medicine, marksmanship skills, drone control, and mountaineering.

“The occupiers are looking for all possible ways to involve the residents of occupied Crimea in the war against Ukraine,” adds the report.

The Mission cited a recent decree signed by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, allowing the "operational headquarters" of occupied Crimea to "coordinate" the work of military units and involve locals in "guarding and fighting against saboteurs on a voluntary basis."

On Aug. 27, the National Resistance Center, run by Ukraine’s special forces, reported that people living in Russian-occupied Crimea were increasingly unhappy with Moscow’s efforts to force them into the army.

Russian proxies throughout the occupied regions of Ukraine have forcibly drafted residents into the Russian military. In the Russian Federation, too, where campaigns to force men into military service have proven deeply unpopular, efforts to entice recruits with financial benefits have increased.

Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula has been under Russian occupation since 2014 following a fake referendum staged by Russia to annex the territory.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
