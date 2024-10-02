Ukrainian Armor to produce 155mm shells using Czechoslovak Group's technology, components

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian Armor, a private defense enterprise, signed two deals on Oct. 2 with the Czech holding Czechoslovak Group (CSG) to cooperate on the production of 155mm shells, Ukrainian media outlet Militarnyi reported from the DFNC2: International Defense Industries Forum.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has made a wide-reaching shift to NATO standard 155 mm artillery, as Kyiv's partners had a short supply in stock of Soviet-caliber shells – 122 mm and 152 mm.

Ukraine has long tried to ramp up domestic ammunition production to become more independent from Western partners.

The CSG will supply components and share the technology and manufacturing documentation for the production of the shells to Ukrainian Armor, according to the media outlet.

The licensing process will be finalized by the end of the year. And the production is expected to start in early 2025.

"We plan to produce and supply about 100,000 rounds of ammunition next year and more than 300,000 in 2026. The process of equipment preparation has already begun," Ukrainian Armor's CEO Vladyslav Belbas said.

Ammunition will be manufactured in both Ukraine and the Czech Republic, which will increase its production and reduce the costs, Belbas added.

The contract includes the production of three types of 155 mm artillery shells. The companies also plan to produce other types of shells and other defense products, such as spare parts for armored vehicles, Militarnyi said.

In early March, Bloomberg and Reuters reported that CSG plans to invest "hundreds of millions of euros" in Ukraine to boost its supply of ammunition and equipment.

CSG was in talks with state-owned enterprise Ukrainian Defense Industry (UkrOboronProm) on a potential joint venture, billionaire owner Michal Strnad told journalists on March 6.

The company has sent around 150 pieces of equipment to Ukraine, funded by other EU or NATO countries, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Strnad told reporters.

CSG already produces ammunition, Tatra trucks, and armored vehicles, as well as modernizes Soviet T72 tanks for Ukraine.