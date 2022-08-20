Ukrainian Air Force strikes Russian positions in southern Ukraine 11 times

Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
According to the prosecutors, the soldier kidnapped the boy during the Russian offensive near Chernihiv and held him hostage for four days to try and force his mother, a Ukrainian soldier, to divulge the location of Ukrainian troops in the area.
The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control announced sanctions in coordination with the U.K. on Dec. 7 against two Russian nationals for their role in a wide-ranging cyber campaign against the U.S., U.K., and other Western countries.
Javier Milei, a far-right libertarian lawmaker, won Argentina's presidential election on Nov. 19 after a campaign in which he said he would seek to reduce ties to Russia and China, among other policy views that represented a break from the outgoing President Alberto Fernandez.
"The evacuation is being carried out because the settlements of the Nova Kakhovka district are located within the 15-kilometer combat zone on the east bank of the Dnipro River," the occupation administration said on Telegram.
The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
Between August and October, the amount of newly committed aid to Ukraine decreased by 87% compared to the same period last year, according to a new study by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel).
Roman Mrochko, head of Kherson city's military administration, said that Russian attacks had damaged the connection to a refrigeration unit at an industrial food factory, causing an ammonia leak, which was reported as being minor and under control.
Lithuania is investigating the circumstances around how relatives of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich were given Lithuanian citizenship between 2011 and 2013, the Lithuanian Interior Ministry announced on Dec. 7.
The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals from the U.K.'s civil society.
The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a Belarusian national they claim was involved in Ukraine-orchestrated attacks on a key railway line in Russia's far eastern republic of Buryatia the previous week, state news agency TASS reported on Dec. 7.
Australia had imposed sanctions on 13 Russian individuals in connection to the poisoning and the unlawful arrest and sentencing of the prominent Russian opposition figure, Vladimir Kara-Murza, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced on Dec. 7.
The committees of the Federation Council, the upper house of Russia's parliament, have been "instructed to prepare proposals to protect political and public figures" from Ukrainian attacks, Senator Konstantin Kosachev told Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti on Dec. 7.
Russian forces "marginally advanced" in the industrial zone southeast of the besieged Donetsk Oblast town of Avdiivka, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War said in its latest report on Dec. 6.