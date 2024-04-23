Ukraine's parliament passes law adapting education policy to match EU standards

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's parliament passed a bill with overwhelming support on the second reading that adapts the country's education policy to match EU standards, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on April 23.

The law is the latest in a series of reforms Ukraine has carried out to better align its institutions and policies to those of the EU as it seeks to join the bloc.

Fedorov wrote that the law will help introduce a number of changes to help university students have more flexibility and autonomy in higher education.

For example, it will allow students to change majors after the first year of university, complete a bachelor's degree in a compressed three-year timeline, or give the option to combine work and study and complete the same degree within six to eight years.

"In Europe's top higher education institutions, students study according to this system," Fedorov said.

In November 2023, the European Commission — the Union's executive arm — recommended the launch of accession talks with Kyiv but said four additional reforms must be implemented.

Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, said in March that the four remaining EU reform recommendations had been fulfilled. The European Commission then proposed a draft framework for the membership talks with Ukraine on the same day.