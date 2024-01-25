Skip to content
Ukraine's oil giant Naftogaz under large-scale cyberattack

by Martin Fornusek January 25, 2024 11:03 AM 1 min read
KYIV, UKRAINE - 2021/03/06: A man walks past Naftogaz logo of the national oil and gas company Naftogaz of Ukraine is seen at the entrance to the company's office in Kyiv. (Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) // UEW
This audio is created with AI assistance

Naftogaz, Ukraine's state-owned gas and oil company, was hit by a large-scale cyberattack, the company said on Jan. 25 on its Telegram channel.

"We have recorded a large-scale cyberattack on one of the data centers used by our companies. The website and the call center are currently down," the announcement read.

Cyber attacks are a common tool used by both sides of the Russia-Ukraine war. In one of the most devastating strikes, Russian hackers targeted Ukraine's leading telecommunications provider, Kyivstar, causing communication outages nationwide last December.

"We will inform you later about the restoration of our services," Naftogaz said.

As of 11 a.m. local time, the company's Ukrainian-language website remained unavailable.

No further details, such as the origin of the attack or the resulting damage, were provided at the moment.

Russian institutions have also been recently targeted by hackers. Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) said on Jan. 24 that the Russian Far Eastern Research Center of Space Hydrometeorology "Planeta" was hit by a massive cyberattack, resulting in "devastating consequences," including lost data and equipment.

Author: Martin Fornusek
9:48 AM

Air Force on Il-76 crash: Russia seeks to discredit Ukraine.

"During the Jan. 24, 2024, massive Russian propaganda targets external audiences with a flow of fake news in an attempt to discredit Ukraine in front of the international community," Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk wrote on his Telegram channel.
8:16 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 379,610 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 379,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 25. This number includes 950 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
