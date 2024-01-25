Ukraine's oil giant Naftogaz under large-scale cyberattack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Naftogaz, Ukraine's state-owned gas and oil company, was hit by a large-scale cyberattack, the company said on Jan. 25 on its Telegram channel.

"We have recorded a large-scale cyberattack on one of the data centers used by our companies. The website and the call center are currently down," the announcement read.

Cyber attacks are a common tool used by both sides of the Russia-Ukraine war. In one of the most devastating strikes, Russian hackers targeted Ukraine's leading telecommunications provider, Kyivstar, causing communication outages nationwide last December.

"We will inform you later about the restoration of our services," Naftogaz said.

As of 11 a.m. local time, the company's Ukrainian-language website remained unavailable.

No further details, such as the origin of the attack or the resulting damage, were provided at the moment.

Russian institutions have also been recently targeted by hackers. Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) said on Jan. 24 that the Russian Far Eastern Research Center of Space Hydrometeorology "Planeta" was hit by a massive cyberattack, resulting in "devastating consequences," including lost data and equipment.