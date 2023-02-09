Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine’s military hits airfield in Russian-occupied Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 10, 2023 1:30 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

More than 100 Russian troops were killed as a result of the Feb. 8 attack on an airfield in Russian-occupied Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Berdiansk’s city military administration reported on Feb. 9.

The Ukrainian army also damaged a warehouse with ammunition, fuel, and lubricants and a radar station, the city’s military administration added.

Russia has intensified attacks on Ukrainian-controlled Zaporizhzhia after claiming to have annexed-partially occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On Feb. 6, Russian troops attacked settlements and Ukrainian military positions in southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast 93 times with artillery and tanks, damaging civilian infrastructure, according to acting Zaporizhzhia Mayor Anatolii Kurtiev.

Local authorities received 22 reports about damage to citizens’ households and infrastructure sites due to the attacks.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
