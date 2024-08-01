Ukraine's Kichenok sisters reach women's doubles Olympic tennis quarterfinals

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kichenok sisters, Lyudmyla and Nadiia, have successfully advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. They achieved this milestone by defeating the American duo of Danielle Collins and Desirae Krawczyk.

In the quarterfinals, the Kichenok sisters are set to face the Czech pair of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

A Dnipro native, Lyudmyla Kichenok's latest achievements included reaching the doubles final at the 2024 Australian Open with Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and winning the mixed doubles title at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships with Mate Pavic.

Lyudmyla's partnership with Ostapenko has been particularly fruitful, as they also claimed the doubles title at the 2022 Cincinnati Open and reached the semifinals of the 2022 WTA. Kichenok also advanced to the semifinals of the 2022 French Open with Ostapenko.

In 2022, Lyudmyla and her sister Nadiia won the doubles title at the Tallinn Open.

The Kichenok sisters are the last remaining Ukrainian tennis players in the doubles competition at the 2024 Olympics.