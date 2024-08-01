Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, 2024 Paris Olympics, Tennis, Sports
Edit post

Ukraine's Kichenok sisters reach women's doubles Olympic tennis quarterfinals

by Olena Goncharova August 1, 2024 6:48 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: Lyudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine in action during the ladies doubles match against Xinyu Wang and Saisai Zheng of China during day four of the Berlin Ladies Open 2024 on June 20, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Inaki Esnaola/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The Kichenok sisters, Lyudmyla and Nadiia, have successfully advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. They achieved this milestone by defeating the American duo of Danielle Collins and Desirae Krawczyk.

In the quarterfinals, the Kichenok sisters are set to face the Czech pair of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

A Dnipro native, Lyudmyla Kichenok's latest achievements included reaching the doubles final at the 2024 Australian Open with Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and winning the mixed doubles title at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships with Mate Pavic.

Lyudmyla's partnership with Ostapenko has been particularly fruitful, as they also claimed the doubles title at the 2022 Cincinnati Open and reached the semifinals of the 2022 WTA. Kichenok also advanced to the semifinals of the 2022 French Open with Ostapenko.

In 2022, Lyudmyla and her sister Nadiia won the doubles title at the Tallinn Open.

The Kichenok sisters are the last remaining Ukrainian tennis players in the doubles competition at the 2024 Olympics.

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk comes short of a comeback in Olympic tennis quarterfinals, exits tournament
Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk, 22, loses to Croatian Donna Vekic, 28, in a nerve-racking Olympic tennis quarterfinals match 4:6, 6:2, 6:7 (8:10).
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.