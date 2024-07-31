Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
2024 Paris Olympics, Sports, Tennis, Ukraine, croatia
Edit post

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk comes short of a comeback in Olympic tennis quarterfinals, exits tournament

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 1, 2024 1:31 AM 1 min read
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 31: Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in action against Donna Vekic of Croatia in the Women's Singles Quarter Final match on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Roland Garros on July 31, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk, 22, loses to Croatian Donna Vekic, 28, in a nerve-racking Olympic tennis quarterfinals match 4:6, 6:2, 6:7 (8:10).

After losing the first set, Ukraine's highest-ranked tennis player dominated the second and took the lead in the third. Following a beak point by Vekic, Kostyuk was able to save the game in the 10th and 12th games, winning Vekic's game point.

In the tie break, Kostyuk took the early on yet dropped a few points, facing several more match points. After losing her match point, Vekic was finally able to win the game at the sixth match point.

Vekic will now face Anna Karolína Schmiedlova from Slovakia in the semifinals on Aug. 1.

In the quarterfinals, Schmiedlova defeated Barbora Krejcikova from the Czech Republic, who stopped Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in the round of 16.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.Read more
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:01 PM

Russia begins 'third stage' of tactical nuclear arms drills.

"As part of this phase of the drills, missile formations' personnel from the Southern and Central military districts will carry out combat training tasks, including acquiring special training ammunition for the Iskander-M tactical missile systems," Russia s Defense Ministry said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.