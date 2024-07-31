Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk comes short of a comeback in Olympic tennis quarterfinals, exits tournament

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk, 22, loses to Croatian Donna Vekic, 28, in a nerve-racking Olympic tennis quarterfinals match 4:6, 6:2, 6:7 (8:10).

After losing the first set, Ukraine's highest-ranked tennis player dominated the second and took the lead in the third. Following a beak point by Vekic, Kostyuk was able to save the game in the 10th and 12th games, winning Vekic's game point.

In the tie break, Kostyuk took the early on yet dropped a few points, facing several more match points. After losing her match point, Vekic was finally able to win the game at the sixth match point.

Vekic will now face Anna Karolína Schmiedlova from Slovakia in the semifinals on Aug. 1.

In the quarterfinals, Schmiedlova defeated Barbora Krejcikova from the Czech Republic, who stopped Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in the round of 16.