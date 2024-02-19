Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Poland, Business
Ukraine's infrastructure minister holds talks with Polish official after buses blocked at border

by Martin Fornusek February 19, 2024 11:22 AM 2 min read
A sign on a tractor-trailer reads 'Products From Ukraine Destroy Our Families' during a protest by Polish farmers in Poznan, Poland, on Feb. 9, 2024. (Damian Lemaski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov held urgent talks with Polish National Security Bureau head Jacek Siewiera regarding ongoing protests on the shared border, namely the reported blocking of buses, the Infrastructure Ministry said on Feb. 19.

Polish farmers launched a new wave of protests at the border earlier in February, protesting imports from Ukraine and the EU's Green Deal.

While the protests were meant to target the movement of trucks, a video appeared on social media on Feb. 18, supposedly showing protesters preventing the passage of buses with passengers.

"The border blockade is a direct security threat to the country defending itself," Kubrakov said, saying that such actions negatively impact Kyiv's efforts to face "the common enemy," Russia.

"Women and children who sought refuge from the war and return home for various reasons cannot become hostages of business interests."

Kubrakov warned that Russia could use the "inhumane treatment of Ukrainians at the EU border" to stir up tensions between Ukraine and Poland.

Six crossings remain blocked as of Feb. 19: Yahodyn-Dorohusk, Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv, Zosin-Ustyluh, Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne, Medyka-Shehyni, and Korczowa-Krakovets. Farmers said earlier that they plan to extend the protests along the entire border starting Feb. 20 and lasting until March 10.

According to Ukraine's Border Guard Service, around 3,000 trucks are waiting in line at the border with Poland as of Feb. 19, as only a few cargo vehicles per hour are allowed passage.

Farmers from Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and France are also expected to join their Polish colleagues at the border, the Border Guard Service said on Feb. 18.

Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

8:09 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 403,720 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 403,720 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 19. This number includes 1,290 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
12:21 AM

Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 81 times in 12 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at five communities along the border on Feb. 18, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
5:31 PM

Russia’s Medvedev threatens to nuke US, UK, Germany, Ukraine if Russia loses occupied territories.

"Attempts to restore Russia's 1991 borders will lead only to one thing - a global war with Western countries with the use of our entire strategic (nuclear) arsenal against Kyiv, Berlin, London, and Washington. And against all other beautiful historic places that have long been included in the flight targets of our nuclear triad," Medvedev said in a reference to the triad of intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, and strategic bombers with nuclear weapons.
