Ukraine's General Staff: Russia prepares to redeploy units from Belarus to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian command is preparing to redeploy separate units from Belarus to the occupied territories of Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian General Staff report on Nov. 27.

Up to 12,000 mobilized Russian recruits are stationed in Belarus, the Ukrainian military’s National Resistance Center reported on Nov. 25.

Ukraine’s General Staff said that Russian forces expect to reinforce the troops operating in the occupied territories of Ukraine after the units acquire combat capabilities, while Belarusian special operations force units are reinforcing the border with Ukraine.

Russian forces are redeploying military personnel and equipment to replenish the units that suffered losses, according to the report.

Russia has lost 87,310 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Nov. 27.

In the same report, the General Staff said that Russian forces struck four civilian sites in Rozumivka village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and in the Kryvyi Rih suburb of Musiivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The threat of Russian missile attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure remains, the General Staff said.

Using mortars and artillery, Russian forces shelled settlements in Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk, and Donetsk oblasts.

Russian forces focused its main offensive near Bakhmut and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, shelling the area with mortars and multiple rocket launchers, the General Staff reported.

Hospitals in Russian-occupied Schastia in the Luhansk region are overloaded due to the large number of wounded Russian troops, who are forced to carry out a medical evacuation of wounded servicemen to occupied Luhansk, the report said.

The General Staff confirmed the reports of a Nov. 25 attack on a Russian military site in occupied Svatove in Luhansk Oblast, where around 70 Russian servicemen were located. The number of casualties is unknown.

Ukraine’s rocket forces and artillery hit three areas of Russian troops, weapons, and military equipment sites, the military said.