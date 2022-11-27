Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Belarus
Edit post

Ukraine's General Staff: Russia prepares to redeploy units from Belarus to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 27, 2022 7:24 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian command is preparing to redeploy separate units from Belarus to the occupied territories of Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian General Staff report on Nov. 27.

Up to 12,000 mobilized Russian recruits are stationed in Belarus, the Ukrainian military’s National Resistance Center reported on Nov. 25.

Ukraine’s General Staff said that Russian forces expect to reinforce the troops operating in the occupied territories of Ukraine after the units acquire combat capabilities, while Belarusian special operations force units are reinforcing the border with Ukraine.

Russian forces are redeploying military personnel and equipment to replenish the units that suffered losses, according to the report.

Russia has lost 87,310 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Nov. 27.

In the same report, the General Staff said that Russian forces struck four civilian sites in Rozumivka village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and in the Kryvyi Rih suburb of Musiivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The threat of Russian missile attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure remains, the General Staff said.

Using mortars and artillery, Russian forces shelled settlements in Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk, and Donetsk oblasts.

Russian forces focused its main offensive near Bakhmut and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, shelling the area with mortars and multiple rocket launchers, the General Staff reported.

Hospitals in Russian-occupied Schastia in the Luhansk region are overloaded due to the large number of wounded Russian troops, who are forced to carry out a medical evacuation of wounded servicemen to occupied Luhansk, the report said.

The General Staff confirmed the reports of a Nov. 25 attack on a Russian military site in occupied Svatove in Luhansk Oblast, where around 70 Russian servicemen were located. The number of casualties is unknown.

Ukraine’s rocket forces and artillery hit three areas of Russian troops, weapons, and military equipment sites, the military said.

Belarus Weekly: Ukraine says Moscow to strike Belarus in 'false flag' operation
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:52 PM

UK accuses Russian FSB of multi-year campaign of cyber-attacks.

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals from the U.K.'s civil society.
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.