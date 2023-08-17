Commander: Ukraine's front-line troops destroy Russian military equipment

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops of the Tavria sector on the southern front line destroyed 15 units of Russian military equipment and defeated 265 combatants, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi reported on Aug. 16.

Tarnavskyi, who commands the Tavria sector, said that artillery units conducted nearly 1,400 firing missions in Russian-occupied territory over the course of the day.

As a result of the operations, Ukrainian forces killed 95 combatants and wounded 159. They also took 11 prisoners.

In addition, Ukrainian forces demolished 15 units of Russian military equipment, including three tanks, four artillery systems, and six vehicles.

Destroying military equipment remains a key way for Ukrainian troops to erode deeply-entrenched Russian positions in the south, where dense minefields block the advance of counteroffensive forces.

"We keep working," Tarnavskyi said.