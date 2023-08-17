Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Commander: Ukraine's front-line troops destroy Russian military equipment

by Abbey Fenbert August 17, 2023 4:42 AM 1 min read
A girl rides a bike next to a destroyed Russian armored personnel carrier on Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops of the Tavria sector on the southern front line destroyed 15 units of Russian military equipment and defeated 265 combatants, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi reported on Aug. 16.

Tarnavskyi, who commands the Tavria sector, said that artillery units conducted nearly 1,400 firing missions in Russian-occupied territory over the course of the day.

As a result of the operations, Ukrainian forces killed 95 combatants and wounded 159. They also took 11 prisoners.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support us

In addition, Ukrainian forces demolished 15 units of Russian military equipment, including three tanks, four artillery systems, and six vehicles.

Destroying military equipment remains a key way for Ukrainian troops to erode deeply-entrenched Russian positions in the south, where dense minefields block the advance of counteroffensive forces.

"We keep working," Tarnavskyi said.

‘Just hold on’: Front-line medics race against time to save wounded soldiers
Editor’s note: Military medics interviewed for this story are only identified by first name due to security reasons. DONETSK OBLAST – With its sirens blaring through the narrow and bumpy road, an ambulance speeds off to the closest front-line makeshift hospital in northeastern Ukraine. “How many m…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.