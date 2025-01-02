Skip to content
News Feed, Energy, Electricity imports, Ukraine, Europe, War
Ukraine’s electricity imports increased more than fivefold in 2024

by Boldizsar Gyori January 2, 2025 12:31 PM 1 min read
Transmission towers and power lines near a high-voltage electricity substation damaged by a Russian missile attack, operated by Ukraine's state-owned energy company Ukrenergo, in central Ukraine, on March 1, 2023. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s electricity import increased more than fivefold in 2024 to 4.4 million megawatt-hours (MWh), ExPro consulting company’s electricity monitoring data showed on Jan. 2.

Russia has been carrying out massive campaigns of aerial attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure since late 2022. The damages have caused serious energy deficits and necessitated the introduction of rolling blackouts across the country, sometimes lasting 20 hours.

Russia also occupies Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

The peak of imports this year occurred in June, when Ukraine received more than 850,000 MWh.

Over the last year, Hungary accounted for 39% of the imports, followed by Slovakia with 23% and Romania at 18%, and Poland – 14%, data showed.

Ukraine became a net importer of electricity, exporting only 366,000 MWh in 2024.

Russia also targeted substations vital for the operation of the three remaining Ukraine-run nuclear power plants: Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, and South Ukraine, intensifying the strain on the country’s nuclear power plants, which supply two-thirds of its electricity.

Experts warn that disrupting power to these facilities could lead to severe safety risks.

The International Monetary Fund estimated the damage to Ukraine’s power grid as a result of Russian attacks to cumulate as high as $56.5 billion by mid-2024.

Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Comments

